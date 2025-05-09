B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 525.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 434,775 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 324,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTG
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.