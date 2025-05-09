Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Expro Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

