Barclays PLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.81 million, a PE ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

