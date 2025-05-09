Barclays PLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECL. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.60.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

