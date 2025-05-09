Barclays PLC Increases Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centuri were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Centuri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,226,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after buying an additional 4,036,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Centuri by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centuri by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centuri by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of CTRI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

