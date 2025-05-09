Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 122,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 111,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $430.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.