BCRX FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.92 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.