Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,897 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 288,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,279,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,222,152,000 after purchasing an additional 285,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

