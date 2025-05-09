Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

