Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – May 6th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Accenture, QUALCOMM, and Tempus AI are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or deployment of AI-driven technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, data analytics platforms and intelligent automation. Investors often consider these equities as growth opportunities, given AI’s rapid adoption across industries from healthcare to finance. At the same time, AI stocks can exhibit heightened volatility due to fast-paced innovation cycles and competitive market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,241,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,493,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.64 and its 200-day moving average is $307.67.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $974.69. The company had a trading volume of 369,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.36, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $969.13.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.85. The stock had a trading volume of 957,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.13. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.83. 1,947,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. 4,407,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

