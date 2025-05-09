Best Casino Stocks To Watch Today – May 6th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casino resorts, gaming facilities, or online gambling platforms. These equities give investors exposure to the gaming industry’s revenue streams—such as table games, slot machines, hotel and entertainment services, and digital betting. Their performance tends to correlate with consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where they operate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.58. The company had a trading volume of 515,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,129.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 2,587,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $84.29. 954,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 1,635,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,979. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,412. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

See Also