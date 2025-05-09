Best Insurance Stocks Worth Watching – May 7th

Get alerts:

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and manage risk—such as life, health, property, and casualty insurance—by collecting premiums and paying out claims. These firms also invest the “float” (the pool of premium dollars between receipt and claim payment) to generate additional income. Investors in insurance stocks typically seek stable dividend income and potential capital appreciation, though performance can be sensitive to underwriting results, interest rates, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,653,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,725,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $889.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $385.87 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.12.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.90. 5,428,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

