Best Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – May 7th

Asset Entities, AltC Acquisition, and Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a relatively small market capitalization—usually defined as between roughly $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are often in earlier growth stages and less established, they can offer higher upside potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk than large-cap stocks. Investors may include small caps for diversification and the chance of outsized returns, though they may face lower liquidity and heightened sensitivity to market swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Shares of ASST traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,486,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959,296. The company has a market cap of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,741,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (BULL)

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 19,240,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872,719. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of -0.07. Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

