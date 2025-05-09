Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.