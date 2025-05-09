Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – May 6th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound companies with large market capitalizations, strong credit ratings and a long track record of stable earnings and dividend payments. They are typically industry leaders known for weathering economic downturns better than most. Investors view blue-chip stocks as relatively low-risk, long-term holdings that can provide steady returns even in volatile markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 316,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,155. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $203.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average is $218.34.

