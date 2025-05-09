BMO Capital Markets Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $103.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WLK opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Westlake has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $161.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.47%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.