BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $3,850,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Lo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,945.50. The trade was a 48.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
BBIO stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.15.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BBIO
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.