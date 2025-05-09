Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $201.38

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

