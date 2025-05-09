Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $90.07

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.31.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,458 shares of company stock worth $62,293,059 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.