Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $369.86

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.86.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $282.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

