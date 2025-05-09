Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $88.81

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.81.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

