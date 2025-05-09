Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $35.58

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at $38,636,307.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $8,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,517,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,773,983.24. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,362,523 shares of company stock worth $20,719,017. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

