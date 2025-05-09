Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $98.72

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.72.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.