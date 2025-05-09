Brokers Offer Predictions for Hecla Mining FY2025 Earnings

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Dusome now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.