Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPST opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

