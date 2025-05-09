Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calix by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $42.67 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

