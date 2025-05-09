Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Price

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.04.

TSE ERO opened at C$18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.65.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

