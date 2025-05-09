Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

CRBU stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

