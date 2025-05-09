Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,426,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,471,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY opened at $43.43 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

