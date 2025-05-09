Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Centuri were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centuri by 410.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centuri by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter.

Centuri stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

CTRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

