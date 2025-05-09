Charles William Jr. Griege Sells 50,000 Shares of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles William Jr. Griege sold 50,000 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,168.28. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial Price Performance

GBFH stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.