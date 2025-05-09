Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 1,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Chiba Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

