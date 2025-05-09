Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $110.19 Average PT from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

