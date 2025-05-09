Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,989,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,430 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 291,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,055,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

