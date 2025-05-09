Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 286.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

