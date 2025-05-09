Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

CHRS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 119,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

