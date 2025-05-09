Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.
View Our Latest Report on Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 119,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.