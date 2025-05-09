Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $5,013,500.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $105,484.04. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,968,800.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $2,681,850.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $206.50 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.95.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

