CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,583,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 315,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CompoSecure by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 355,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,945,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 320,760 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,472.38. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 45,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $500,900.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $500,900.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.