Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $224.42 Average PT from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

