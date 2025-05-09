Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

