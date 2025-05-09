Cormark Has Positive Outlook for TSE:IFC FY2025 Earnings

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.58. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$310.90.

Intact Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:IFC opened at C$301.90 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$218.58 and a 12-month high of C$311.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$275.16.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.