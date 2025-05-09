Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

