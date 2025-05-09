Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $5.66 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

