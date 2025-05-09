CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
