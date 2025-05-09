CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

