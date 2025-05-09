Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $769.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($166.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 781,837 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

