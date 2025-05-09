Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $769.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($166.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
