Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 203,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.