Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 6th

Get alerts:

Boeing, Citigroup, Onsemi, Cadence Design Systems, GE Aerospace, Leidos, and Lockheed Martin are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and support military equipment, weapons systems and related services for national defense agencies. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and global security priorities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $185.63. 1,612,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,695. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.15. 2,828,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,227,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 5,068,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $308.46. 614,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.43. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.07. The stock had a trading volume of 906,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

NYSE LDOS traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.98. 299,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,616. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Recommended Stories