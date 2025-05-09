Defense Stocks To Research – May 7th

Get alerts:

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, Howmet Aerospace, Analog Devices, and L3Harris Technologies are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.56. 1,444,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,780. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

HWM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 968,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.51. The stock had a trading volume of 724,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,120. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $218.08. 538,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Featured Stories