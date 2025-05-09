DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Trading 10.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.12. 1,413,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,955,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 16.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

