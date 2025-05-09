Desjardins Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

TA opened at C$11.85 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter purchased 45,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

